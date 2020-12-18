 

Reyna Provides Update on Stock Based Compensation

18.12.2020, 19:31  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQB:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) advises that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of the issuance of $299,000 of its common shares toward partial annual compensation to five directors and officers of the Company. The share compensation will be based on the closing price on December 17, 2020 of $1.05 per share. The grant of shares will equate to 287,762 shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynasilver.com
www.reynasilver.com

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of Mexican silver assets. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




