 

DECN EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. – DECN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 19:50  |  48   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN) resulting from allegations that Decision may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

This spring, Decision’s CEO Keith Berman claimed to have a test that could test for the novel coronavirus with a finger prick and provide results in less than a minute. On December 17, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit alleging Decision’s claims were untrue.

On this news, Decision’s share prices plummeted from opening at $0.11 on December 17, 2020, to open at $0.08 on December 18, 2020, a decline of over 27%. The shares traded as low as $0.06 on December 18, 2020 on unusually high trading volume.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Decision shareholders. If you purchased securities of Decision please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2009.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

