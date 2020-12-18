Bonduelle Combined Shareholders' Meeting - December 17, 2020 - Results of the votes

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France. Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Press Release

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting

December 17, 2020

Bonduelle's Combined Shareholder’s Meeting of December 17, 2020, held behind closed doors, approved, without modifications, all of the resolutions as proposed in the published draft resolutions.

In particular, the following resolutions were adopted:

- the 3rd resolution relating to the allocation of profit for the year and setting of the dividend and noting a reduction of 20% of the usual distribution ratios of the group allowing, in addition to that granted by the members of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA and the directors of Bonduelle SA from the same percentage of their remuneration, to add to a solidarity fund towards employees in difficulty in the context of the health crisis.

As a result, the dividend will amount to € 0.40 per share. The coupon will be detached on January 5, 2021 and the dividend will be paid on January 7, 2021.

the 4th and 5th resolutions, renewing Mr Jean-Michel Thierry and Mr Matthieu Duriez as Members of the Supervisory Board.

the 16th resolution relating to a delegation of authority granted to General Management allowing it to open up the Company's capital to the group's agricultural partners.

the 20th resolution recording the purpose of the company in the articles of association as follows:

Purpose

“The purpose of the company is to "Inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health".

The Company also intends to generate a positive and significant social, societal and environmental impact in the exercise of its activities.

As part of this approach, the Manager (s) undertakes to take into consideration (i) the social, societal and environmental consequences of their decisions on all of the Company's stakeholders , and (ii) the consequences of its decisions on the environment.”

During this Shareholder’s Meeting, the Group's General Management also answered questions asked by shareholders, and communicated the Group's commitments aimed at generating both economic performance and positive impact for the Company, food, people and environment.

The recording of this Sharehorlder’s Meeting, as well as the results of the votes on the resolutions and the answers to written questions can be viewed on the website www.bonduelle.com .

The General Manager.

