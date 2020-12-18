 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Enters into Master Services Agreement with CSTI to Resume the Clinical Development of its Anti-Nausea Pharmaceutical Grade Version of Tauri-Gum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020   


The Company’s Proposed Pharma Grade Version of Tauri-Gum is Being Developed Specifically to Target: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment (the “Indication”)

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with North Carolina based Clinical Strategies & Tactics, Inc. (“CSTI”) to resume the clinical development of its proposed “Anti-Nausea” pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum. CSTI will largely be focusing its efforts on the following: Pharmaceutical Development Strategy (“I.”), Commercialization Strategy (“II.”), and Funding Strategy (“III.”).  The Company will be working closely with CSTI’s Founder & CEO, JoAnn C. Giannone (“Ms. Giannone”), who has over 25 years’ experience effectively leading companies through the drug and medical device development process (Prior to founding CSTI, Ms. Giannone held leadership positions with Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacia).  The Company intends to fund the entirety of this Agreement, before the end of Calendar 2020.

I.              Pharmaceutical Development Strategy

  • Clinical and Non-Clinical safety and efficacy strategy/studied (e.g., purpose, type, estimated sample size, treatment duration, etc.)
  • Product development and manufacturing strategy (e.g., physical product formulation, scale up, testing, packaging, and analytical testing to meet stage-appropriate regulatory requirements)
  • Regulatory submission strategy with defined regulatory milestones (e.g., pre-IND, IND, NDA, etc. and any special designations)
  • Overall development costs and funding needs by milestone
  • Overall development timeline
  • Elements of the development program that should be prioritized for development

II.            Commercialization Strategy

