AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Most Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Certain Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH]. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term Issue Credit Rating (Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” of the majority of the health and dental insurance subsidiaries of UnitedHealth Group, collectively referred to as UnitedHealthcare. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

In addition, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of Enterprise Life Insurance Company, Freedom Life Insurance Company of America and National Foundation Life Insurance Company. These companies are domiciled in Fort Worth, TX, and collectively are referred to as USHEALTH. Lastly, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs to “a” from “a-” of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company (Chesapeake Life) (Oklahoma City, OK). The outlook of these ratings is stable. (See link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of UnitedHealthcare reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM). The positive outlooks for UnitedHealthcare reflect the continued strengthening of profitability metrics. While it is anticipated that UnitedHealthcare’s ability to control and manage medical cost will support longer-term earnings stability, the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have altered the operating performance trend. Operating results over the past year have been elevated due to the effects of the deferral of non-essential care, which was most evident during the second quarter of 2020. While utilization has returned to near-normal levels, there still is some depression in actual claims volume. Profitability metrics will most likely decline over the next year and be more in line with historical levels. The premium growth trend remains strong.