Alerus Acquires Retirement Planning Services, Inc.

Alerus is a leading independent provider of retirement and benefit administration services. This transaction represents the company’s eleventh acquisition in the retirements and benefits vertical since 2003 and builds Alerus’ health benefits scale in a consolidating industry. The transaction increases Alerus’ assets under administration/management to approximately $31.5 billion. Terms of the transaction are not being released.

Alerus Financial Corporation (“Alerus”) (NASDAQ: ALRS), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Retirement Planning Services, Inc. (“RPS”), which does business as RPS Plan Administrators and 24HourFlex. RPS provides retirement and health benefits administration for more than 1,000 plans, 48,000 plan participants, 300 COBRA clients, and 10,000 COBRA members, and brings more than 30 years of experience to Alerus’ robust retirement and health benefits services division. RPS is based in Littleton, Colorado, which expands Alerus’ geographic footprint to the Rocky Mountain region.

“We are thrilled to welcome the clients and employees of RPS and 24HourFlex to Alerus,” said Alerus President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Newman. “Their teams add incredible depth of knowledge to our retirement and benefits division and will further strengthen Alerus’ position in this consolidating industry. This acquisition is illustrative of our long-term One Alerus growth strategy, which focuses on expanding our national presence and providing diversified financial services to clients across the country.”

“Our companies share great symmetry, making this a desirable partnership for both ownership groups,” said Brian Overby, President of Alerus Retirement and Benefits. “Together we are able to provide enhanced services to clients, expand our footprint, and combine our shared industry expertise to benefit the client experience.”

The all-cash transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to Alerus’ GAAP earnings per share, adding an estimated $0.08 in 2021 and $0.13 in 2022. Consistent with prior retirement services acquisitions, a substantial portion of the premium paid will be allocated to a customer account intangible and amortized up to 10 years, contributing to a cash-GAAP earnings difference while restoring the tangible equity utilized to complete the acquisition.