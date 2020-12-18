 

OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 20:30  |  21   |   |   

- OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with all 36 satellites

- The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites

- OneWeb on track to launch regional commercial service in 2021 and global service in 2022

LONDON, Dec.18,  2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites from a Soyuz launch vehicle, which began flight from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This brings the total in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites, part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

OneWeb Logo (PRNewsfoto/OneWeb)

Lift-off occurred on 18 December at 12:26 GMT. OneWeb's satellites separated from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52 minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

Less than a month since its acquisition by the UK Government and Bharti Global, OneWeb is quickly returning to full operations -- hiring at a fast pace, restarting launches, continuing to build its ground station network, and pushing forward on user terminal development.

The success of this launch will put OneWeb on track to offer global services to customers starting with the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Artic Seas, and Canada in 2021 with global service following in 2022.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented: "It's inspiring to be part of a fast-returning organisation refocused on our mission of bringing connectivity to everyone, everywhere. Each launch moves us closer to our goal of building this much needed global, secure, trusted, enterprise-grade broadband network, powered from space. We look forward to offering our commercial services to global users."

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: "With OneWeb's latest satellites taking to the skies we come one step closer to connecting people across the globe with fast, UK-backed broadband and just months after British government investment made this possible.

 The UK can be proud of being at the heart of the latest long-term advances in space technology."

"Today's launch is one of many steps we have taken to operationalise one of the world's first LEO constellations which clearly demonstrates we are on our way to achieving our mission. Overall, there is an overwhelming demand for broadband and the pandemic has taxed infrastructure everywhere and many people worldwide are left with little to no options to access the internet. OneWeb's system will help meet existing and future demand by delivering broadband connectivity to communities, towns, and regions left unconnected or under-connected." said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Follow #OneWebLaunch on OneWeb social media channels: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

Webcast playback

Launch highlights available
View on OneWeb YouTube

Launch Imagery

https://www.oneweb.world/launch4-mediakit 

Launch Partner

Arianespace and Glavkosmos

Launch Facility

Soyuz Launch Complex, Vostochny Cosmodrome

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087486/OneWeb_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with all 36 satellites - The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites - OneWeb on track to launch regional commercial service in 2021 and global service in 2022 LONDON, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Decoding the route to SHAREit's global success
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
SmartFren Indonesia Selects Telenity for Its Multiphased VAS Modernization Program
Sunlight makes €105 million R&D investment into sustainability of Lithium batteries to help ...
Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component ...
Epta Development Corporation Acquires 100 Acres of Prime Industrial Redevelopment Land near ...
SkyPixel And DJI Call For Entries For The SkyPixel 6th Anniversary Aerial Photo & Video Contest
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments