

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.12.2020 / 20:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jeffrey Last name(s): Lieberman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction

84,857 shares in HelloFresh SE obtained in relation to an indirect participation in HelloFresh SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

