 

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $.19 Per Share

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC) announced today the declaration of a fourth quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.19 per share. This represents a 5.6% increase over the dividend of $.18 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation. The Bank currently has forty-nine branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404




