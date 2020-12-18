PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings on February 1, 2021

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 1, after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 2 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 7785927.