 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (“Decision” or “the Company”) (OTC: DECN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Decision claimed early in the year that it had a finger prick test that could detect the novel coronavirus and return results in less than one minute. The SEC filed a lawsuit against the Company on December 17, 2020, alleging that the Company’s claims were untrue. Based on these facts, shares of Decision plummeted more than 40% on December 18, 2020.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

