Nanobiotix Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs
Regulatory News:
NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – Nasdaq: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of an additional 1,095,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
The 1,095,000 additional ADSs were sold at $13.50 per ADS, the same public offering price as in the initial public offering. Consequently, the total number of ordinary shares issued amounts to 8,395,000, including 6,540,000 in the form of ADSs, and the total net proceeds (including the sale of the additional ADSs pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option), after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Nanobiotix, from the initial public offering were approximately $100.4 million (€82.8 million)1. The Company believes that the total net proceeds, together with its cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its operations through the middle of the second quarter of 2023.
Nanobiotix's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the ticker symbol "NANO". Nanobiotix’s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol "NBTX".
Jefferies LLC acted as global coordinator and joint book-running manager for the global offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the U.S. offering. Gilbert Dupont acted as manager for the European offering.
The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to the initial public offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.
