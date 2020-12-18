Nanobiotix Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ADSs

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – Nasdaq: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of an additional 1,095,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The 1,095,000 additional ADSs were sold at $13.50 per ADS, the same public offering price as in the initial public offering. Consequently, the total number of ordinary shares issued amounts to 8,395,000, including 6,540,000 in the form of ADSs, and the total net proceeds (including the sale of the additional ADSs pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option), after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Nanobiotix, from the initial public offering were approximately $100.4 million (€82.8 million)1. The Company believes that the total net proceeds, together with its cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its operations through the middle of the second quarter of 2023.