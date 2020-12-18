Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-end Funds

Taxable Funds

Distribution Per Share

Change From Previous Month

HNW1 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust $0.1100 -

PHT Pioneer High Income Trust $0.0725 -

Market

Price Market Price Distribution Rate NAV NAV Distribution Rate Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust $14.80 8.92% $15.41 8.57% Pioneer High Income Trust $8.94 9.73% $9.37 9.28%

1 HNW currently has a level distribution policy, which is intended to provide investors with a relatively stable monthly distribution. The level distribution policy is subject to regular review by the Board of Trustees to determine whether it continues to be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. There can be no assurance that this policy will be maintained in the future or maintained at its current level. Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the fund's level distribution policy. If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.