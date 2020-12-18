Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-end Funds
Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for two Pioneer closed-end funds for December 2020.
Ex Date: December 29, 2020
Record Date: December 30, 2020
Payable: January 8, 2021
|
Ticker
Taxable Funds
Distribution
Per Share
Change From
Previous Month
HNW1
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
$0.1100
-
PHT
Pioneer High Income Trust
$0.0725
-
|
|
Market
|
Market Price
Distribution Rate
|
NAV
|
NAV
Distribution Rate
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|
$14.80
|
8.92%
|
$15.41
|
8.57%
|
Pioneer High Income Trust
|
$8.94
|
9.73%
|
$9.37
|
9.28%
1 HNW currently has a level distribution policy, which is intended to provide investors with a relatively stable monthly distribution. The level distribution policy is subject to regular review by the Board of Trustees to determine whether it continues to be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. There can be no assurance that this policy will be maintained in the future or maintained at its current level. Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the fund's level distribution policy. If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.
0 Kommentare