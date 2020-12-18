Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. “We are proud to declare and pay our 30 th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our high-quality portfolio of medical office facilities continues to support our health system partners in their delivery of outpatient care while delivering reliable cash flows for our shareholders. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and year end 2020 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 25, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on February 25, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Call or passcode 13714384. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET until March 25, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13714384. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning February 25, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.