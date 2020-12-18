 

Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 22:05  |  42   |   |   

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. “We are proud to declare and pay our 30th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our high-quality portfolio of medical office facilities continues to support our health system partners in their delivery of outpatient care while delivering reliable cash flows for our shareholders. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and year end 2020 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 25, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on January 20, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 5, 2021.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

The Company announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, before the market opens on February 25, 2021, and will hold a conference call on this day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a company update. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer John Thomas, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Theiler, Executive VP of Asset Management Mark Theine, and Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer John Lucey.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from within the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 for international callers. Participants can reference the Physicians Realty Trust Fourth Quarter & Year End Earnings Call or passcode 13714384. The conference call also will be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.docreit.com. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET until March 25, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International); passcode: 13714384. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for one year following the event. Beginning February 25, 2021, the Company’s supplemental information package for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020 also will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under the “Supplemental Information” tab.

Seite 1 von 3
Physicians Realty Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in South Dakota
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity