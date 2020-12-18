PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Two Senior Executive Team Organizational Changes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that Christopher D. Kastner, executive vice president and HII’s chief financial officer, has been promoted to a new position of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Additionally, Thomas E. Stiehle, vice president and HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division CFO, has been promoted to executive vice president and CFO and will replace Kastner. Both Kastner and Stiehle will report directly to HII President and CEO Mike Petters. The changes are effective Feb. 12, 2021.



“These changes are being made to signal our continued and strong commitment to performance and execution, to better reflect the business dynamics associated with our historic $45 billion backlog, and in recognition of the importance of the Navy’s new long-range shipbuilding plan,” Petters said. “Chris brings a deep understanding of our business that will enable him to make positive impacts immediately. Tom is the right addition to our senior executive team with a strong financial background that will create value for all of our constituents including our customers and shareholders.”