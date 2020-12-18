Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for January 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEN), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for January 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record as of December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash.



