 

Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Genetic Databank With Portfolio of Over 100 Proprietary Strains for Outdoor Growth, and Total Inventory of 600,000+ Seeds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that after its inaugural growing season in which the Company produced 32,500 kg / 71,650 lb of sun-grown cannabis, more than double its initially announced forecast of 15,000 kg / 33,000 lb for the year, the Company has accumulated a genetic databank with a portfolio of more than 100 proprietary cannabis strains specifically formulated for growing outdoors under sunlight. CLC has recognized that most common strains of cannabis have been engineered for indoor growth under artificial light, thereby resulting in a deficit of strains suited to outdoor growth. As a result, the Company has undertaken extensive R&D work to develop over 100 strains in-house with an objective of maximizing output from its growing activities. The Company currently holds a total inventory of more than 600,000 seeds, from which a selection is to be used for the 2021 growing season in which CLC plans to utilize a larger portion of its 32-acre site in Christina Lake, BC in addition to potentially utilizing part of an adjoining 99-acre plot also owned by the Company.

In early 2020, the Company was granted a research and development license by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act, accompanying its standard cultivation license with amendments for processing and sales. The Company has explored several genetic combinations and variations to maximize the performance of a given plant when grown naturally outdoors by sunlight. During the 2020 growing season, CLC observed and analyzed growth times of each strain, as well as resistance of a given strain to elements such as mold and mildew. Further, the Company has sought to create named standards for specific strains of cannabis with corresponding legal protection for such strain names (a standard practice in agriculture and horticulture), which the Company anticipates could contribute to a greater degree of product integrity in the cannabis industry.

