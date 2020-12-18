Bright Horizons Announces Retirement of Founders From Board of Directors

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) announced today that the three company founders, Roger Brown, Linda Mason and Marguerite Kondracke, will retire from the Board of Directors effective March 31, 2021. All three will become a Director Emeritus as of their retirement date and will continue to provide guidance and counsel to the organization they founded as part of their collective mission to make a lasting difference in the world through the education of young children.

“Bright Horizons was our true passion,” said Mason. “We have been so proud to see the company mature under a new generation of leaders, evolving to meet the needs of employers and families, while still staying true to the core culture and founding mission that distinguishes Bright Horizons in the field. We have always known that if we did our job right, it would mean handing over our passion to those who would grow something beyond our imaginations. We are proud to have seen that through.” Brown added, “We sometimes drive by the little house in Cambridge, MA where we started Bright Horizons, with the pizza shop on the corner that served as our conference room. Each of our own children are alumni and we have so many friendships formed through our work together. To have been able to see the organization grow and thrive over more than three decades has been the joy of a lifetime.” They also noted that the company is in good hands with a Board that blends a rich mix of experience, institutional knowledge and fresh perspective.

Kondracke concurred, adding praise for the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “It has been a true honor to support company leaders through their agile management and response to the pandemic. By taking swift and deliberate actions to support the needs of clients, families and employees, and stepping up for first responders when they needed it most, Bright Horizons and its leadership have proven that its core values remain strong and hold the company in good standing for the future.”