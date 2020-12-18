U.S. Home Prices Continue Stronger 2020 Second Half, Radian Home Price Index Reveals

The Radian HPI also rose 7.6 percent year-over-year (November 2019 to November 2020). Through the first eleven months of 2020, the average monthly annualized increase was also 7.7 percent with each of the last four months reporting above average appreciation. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

Home prices across the United States rose at a faster pace, in November, than the month prior (October 2020) and continued to appreciate at higher than 2020 average monthly rates. According to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose from the end of October 2020 to the end of November 2020 at an annualized rate of +9.8 percent. The Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions.

“Typically, home transactions slow going into the winter months and price appreciation softens, however 2020 is not a normal year in many ways—and home price increases are one of them. We continue to experience nationwide shortages in supply related to demand,” noted Steve Gaenzler, SVP of Data and Analytics. “With the Presidential election certified and a new administration poised to control housing policy and influence the direction of future fiscal stimulus, new questions arise relative to the housing market entering 2021. Unless extended, the Center for Disease Control’s temporary eviction moratorium, along with other state and federal assistance programs end on December 31st. Failure to extend could certainly be cause to temper the pace of appreciation as we enter the new year,” added Gaenzler.

NATIONAL DATA AND TRENDS

Median home price in the U.S. rose to $266,754

Home prices rose an annualized 10.2 percent over the last three months

Nationally, the median estimated price for single-family and condominium homes rose to $266,754, representing a more than $16,400 increase so far in 2020. Across the U.S., home prices nationally rose 9.4 percent over the last six months, a strong increase over the prior six-month appreciation rate of just 5.8 percent. On-going imbalances between housing supply and demand continue to provide solid support for home prices. On the demand side, while November 2020 recorded the lowest level of monthly home sale transactions since May 2020, it still represented the most sold homes in any November, and a full 14 percent higher than the busiest November on record. Conversely, supply of homes in November, as measured by the count of listings of homes for sale, was the lowest month in the last 10 years. Strong demand for the limited supply also pushed the average number of days that a property for sale has been listed to 84 days, the shortest stay in over a decade, and another record.