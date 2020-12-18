Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Announce Board of Directors of Combined Company

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDGE) (“Bridge”), the parent company of BNB Bank, and Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank, today jointly announced, as part of the integration planning process for the merger of the two companies (the “Merger”), the proposed composition of the Board of Directors of the combined company, to be effective upon completion of the Merger. The Board of the combined company will consist of 12 directors, six current Bridge directors and six current Dime directors, as follows:



Continuing Bridge Directors Continuing Dime Directors Marcia Z. Hefter

Matthew A. Lindenbaum

Albert E. McCoy, Jr.

Raymond A. Nielsen

Kevin M. O’Connor

Dennis A. Suskind Rosemarie Chen

Michael P. Devine

Kenneth J. Mahon

Vincent F. Palagiano

Joseph J. Perry

Kevin Stein



Kenneth J. Mahon, the current Chief Executive Officer of Dime who will become non-employee Executive Chairman of the combined company, said, “The new board reflects individuals with complementary skillsets and extensive experience that will serve the combined company well. I am confident that our board will provide effective oversight to drive strong financial performance, appropriately manage risk, and build a stronger company to serve all of our shareholders and stakeholders in the New York metropolitan market.”

Kevin O’Connor, slated to be a director and Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity, said, “I am looking forward to working with this team of experienced and insightful board members and am confident that the new organization will reap the benefits of their business and board expertise.”

The companies continue to expect the transaction to close in early-2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of remaining regulatory approvals.

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.3 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.