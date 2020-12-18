 

Clean Power Capital Corp. Engages Canaccord Genuity Corp. as a Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). Further to the Company’s previous announcement on December 3, 2020 regarding the launch of a review and development of its capital markets strategy in the U.S., Clean Power is pleased to announce that it has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord”) as financial advisor. Canaccord, a global investment bank with a strong clean technology practice in the U.S., has been engaged by the Company on a broad mandate to advise Clean Power on M&A opportunities and capital raise solutions.

Canaccord, a leading independent, full-service financial services firm with a global capital markets practice, earned firm-wide revenue of $1.2 billion in fiscal 2020, the third consecutive year that its revenues surpassed $1 billion. Canaccord Genuity has financed and advised an expansive list of sustainability-oriented technology companies including amongst others Plug Power Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc., Soraa Inc., and Greenlane Renewables Inc.

The outcome of the Company’s review and development of its capital markets strategy will depend on the opportunities which arise within such process, and there is no assurance of any particular outcome or its timing. Given the nature of the process, Clean Power does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process related to the development of its capital markets strategy until such time as it determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP.

Clean Power is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Clean Power’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE CLEAN POWER CAPITAL CORP. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq, CEO
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@cleanpower.capital

Learn more about Clean Power by visiting our website at: https://cleanpower.capital/

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements relating to the Company's consideration of potential mergers & acquisitions opportunities, potential capital raise solutions, and any other opportunities arising out of the Company's strategic plans. The outcome of the Company’s review and development of its capital markets strategy will depend on the opportunities which arise within such process, and there is no assurance of any particular outcome or its timing.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward- looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


