OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 18.12.2020, 22:45 | 31 | 0 | 0 18.12.2020, 22:45 | London (ots/PRNewswire) - - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with

all 36 satellites



- The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites



- OneWeb on track to launch regional commercial service in 2021 and global

service in 2022





confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites from a Soyuz launch

vehicle, which began flight from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This brings the total

in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites, part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite

fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.



Lift-off occurred on 18 December at 12:26 GMT. OneWeb's satellites separated

from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52

minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.



Less than a month since its acquisition by the UK Government and Bharti Global,

OneWeb is quickly returning to full operations -- hiring at a fast pace,

restarting launches, continuing to build its ground station network, and pushing

forward on user terminal development.



The success of this launch will put OneWeb on track to offer global services to

customers starting with the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland,

Iceland, the Artic Seas, and Canada in 2021 with global service following in

2022.



Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented : "It's inspiring to be part of a

fast-returning organisation refocused on our mission of bringing connectivity to

everyone, everywhere. Each launch moves us closer to our goal of building this

much needed global, secure, trusted, enterprise-grade broadband network, powered

from space . We look forward to offering our commercial services to global

users."



UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said : "With OneWeb's latest satellites taking

to the skies we come one step closer to connecting people across the globe with

fast, UK-backed broadband and just months after British government investment

made this possible.



The UK can be proud of being at the heart of the latest long-term advances in

space technology."



"Today's launch is one of many steps we have taken to operationalise one of the

world's first LEO constellations which clearly demonstrates we are on our way to

achieving our mission. Overall, there is an overwhelming demand for broadband

and the pandemic has taxed infrastructure everywhere and many people worldwide

are left with little to no options to access the internet. OneWeb's system will

help meet existing and future demand by delivering broadband connectivity to

communities, towns, and regions left unconnected or under-connected." said Sunil

Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.



Follow #OneWebLaunch on OneWeb social media channels: YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzs-1EA5e6MRHXK8NKyqzcw) , Instagram

(https://www.instagram.com/onewebofficial/) , Twitter (https://twitter.com/OneWe

b?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) ,

(https://www.facebook.com/onewebofficial/) .



Webcast playback



Launch highlights available



View on OneWeb YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLjQ8KGbssI)



Launch Imagery



https://www.oneweb.world/launch4-mediakit



Launch Partner



Arianespace and Glavkosmos



Launch Facility



Soyuz Launch Complex, Vostochny Cosmodrome



About OneWeb



OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in

London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It

is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of

global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable,

fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the

IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at

http://www.oneweb.world/



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087486/OneWeb_Logo.jpg



Contact:



Group

Chris McLaughlin

cmclaughlin@oneweb.net

M: + 447870 374795 | UK

Europe

MENA

APAC

Tabitha Aldrich-Smith

Taldrich-smith@oneweb.net

M: +44 7970 44029| USA

Latin America

Canada

Katie Dowd

kdowd@oneweb.net

M: +1 202 415 4030



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128445/4795423

OTS: OneWeb





