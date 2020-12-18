 

OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.12.2020, 22:45  |  31   |   |   
London (ots/PRNewswire) - - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with
all 36 satellites

- The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites

- OneWeb on track to launch regional commercial service in 2021 and global
service in 2022

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has
confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites from a Soyuz launch
vehicle, which began flight from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This brings the total
in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites, part of OneWeb's 648 LEO satellite
fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Lift-off occurred on 18 December at 12:26 GMT. OneWeb's satellites separated
from the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 52
minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

Less than a month since its acquisition by the UK Government and Bharti Global,
OneWeb is quickly returning to full operations -- hiring at a fast pace,
restarting launches, continuing to build its ground station network, and pushing
forward on user terminal development.

The success of this launch will put OneWeb on track to offer global services to
customers starting with the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland,
Iceland, the Artic Seas, and Canada in 2021 with global service following in
2022.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented : "It's inspiring to be part of a
fast-returning organisation refocused on our mission of bringing connectivity to
everyone, everywhere. Each launch moves us closer to our goal of building this
much needed global, secure, trusted, enterprise-grade broadband network, powered
from space . We look forward to offering our commercial services to global
users."

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said : "With OneWeb's latest satellites taking
to the skies we come one step closer to connecting people across the globe with
fast, UK-backed broadband and just months after British government investment
made this possible.

The UK can be proud of being at the heart of the latest long-term advances in
space technology."

"Today's launch is one of many steps we have taken to operationalise one of the
world's first LEO constellations which clearly demonstrates we are on our way to
achieving our mission. Overall, there is an overwhelming demand for broadband
and the pandemic has taxed infrastructure everywhere and many people worldwide
are left with little to no options to access the internet. OneWeb's system will
help meet existing and future demand by delivering broadband connectivity to
communities, towns, and regions left unconnected or under-connected." said Sunil
Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

Follow #OneWebLaunch on OneWeb social media channels: YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzs-1EA5e6MRHXK8NKyqzcw) , Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/onewebofficial/) , Twitter (https://twitter.com/OneWe
b?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/onewebofficial/) .

Webcast playback

Launch highlights available

View on OneWeb YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLjQ8KGbssI)

Launch Imagery

https://www.oneweb.world/launch4-mediakit

Launch Partner

Arianespace and Glavkosmos

Launch Facility

Soyuz Launch Complex, Vostochny Cosmodrome

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in
London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It
is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of
global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable,
fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the
IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at
http://www.oneweb.world/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087486/OneWeb_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Group
Chris McLaughlin
cmclaughlin@oneweb.net
M: + 447870 374795 | UK
Europe
MENA
APAC
Tabitha Aldrich-Smith
Taldrich-smith@oneweb.net
M: +44 7970 44029| USA
Latin America
Canada
Katie Dowd
kdowd@oneweb.net
M: +1 202 415 4030

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128445/4795423
OTS: OneWeb


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneWeb's Successful Launch, Paves The Way For Commercial Services - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with all 36 satellites - The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 110 satellites - OneWeb on track to launch regional commercial service in 2021 and global service in 2022 OneWeb, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung: Zahlreiche Kassen erhöhen Zusatzbeiträge für 2021
72 700 höchst Pflegebedürftige wurden Ende 2019 allein durch Angehörige zu Hause ...
LEONINE Studios übernimmt SEO Entertainment (FOTO)
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und NABU entlarven falsche Umweltversprechen des chemischen Recyclings
EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger acquires Meridian Brick to become leading supplier of masonry solutions in North ...
30 Jahre Endoskopie bei Medi-Globe Group / Große Fortschritte in der Medizintechnik / ...
hkk 2021 zum 7. Mal günstigste bundesweit wählbare Krankenkasse
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom has sold its interest in Q-Free ASA. - ATTACHMENT
Bain-Studie zur Entwicklung der Unternehmensgewinne / Das goldene Zeitalter der Profitabilität ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Unternehmen und Steuerberater kämpfen mit Anträgen für die aktuellen Corona-Hilfen: "Fristverlängerung zur Abgabe der Steuererklärung 2019 bringt keine Entlastung in ...
Dieselskandal bei Fiat weitet sich aus: Deutsche Umwelthilfe misst extrem hohe Stickoxidemissionen bei zwei Wohnmobilen auf Fiat Ducato ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof zu Abgasskandal: Thermofenster ist illegale Abschalteinrichtung / Autoindustrie droht Klagewelle
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
R+V BKK: Der Beitragssatz bleibt stabil bei 15,8 Prozent
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Enthusiast Gaming Provides Additional AGSM Details
23:00 Uhr
BASi to Release Earnings for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 on Monday, December 21, 2020
23:00 Uhr
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends
23:00 Uhr
ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement and Notice of Delinquency Relating to the Delayed Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F
23:00 Uhr
Castle Biosciences Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
22:59 Uhr
FibroGen Provides Regulatory Update on Roxadustat
22:58 Uhr
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering
22:58 Uhr
News: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie sichert sich Zusammenarbeit mit renommierter milliardenschwerer Investmentbank!
22:56 Uhr
Far Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement
22:56 Uhr
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call