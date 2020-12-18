Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Results of Reclassification of its Series 3 Preferred Units

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the December 16, 2020 deadline for the reclassification of its Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 3 (the “Series 3 Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.B) into Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 4 (the “Series 4 Units”), it has determined that there will be no reclassification of Series 3 Units into Series 4 Units, and holders of Series 3 Units will retain their Series 3 Units.



There were 600 Series 3 Units tendered for reclassification, which is less than the 1,000,000 units required to give effect to reclassifications of Series 3 Units into Series 4 Units.