SFL - Seadrill Update and Reduction in Ownership Interest in Four Container Leases

This new fund withdrawal agreement follows the expiration of the previously announced forbearance agreement on December 14, 2020 which also included a similar payment arrangement until that date. Unless extended or terminated, the funds withdrawal agreement expires on March 31, 2021.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill”) in respect of funds in certain bank accounts pledged to SFL. Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Seadrill agrees to continue to pay SFL approximately 71% of the existing contracted lease hire relating to the West Hercules and the West Linus in exchange for Seadrill’s ability to withdraw funds to pay operating expenses relating to the two rigs. Any hire received by Seadrill relating to the sub-charters on these two rigs in excess of the withdrawn amounts will remain in Seadrill’s earnings accounts pledged to SFL.

As previously announced, Seadrill’s failure to pay full hire under the leases for SFL’s three drilling rigs constitute an event of default under such leases and the related financing agreements. Unless cured or waived, the event of default under the lease agreements or the related financing agreements could result in enforcement by SFL or the secured lenders (as applicable), and the funds withdrawal agreement does not contain any restrictions in this respect.

Please see the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020 for a discussion of certain risks relating to the Company, including risks related to Seadrill and its potential restructuring.

The Company also announced today that it has agreed to sell 50.1% of a subsidiary engaged in leasing in and leasing out of 19,000 teu container vessels to an entity that is affiliated with Hemen Holdings Ltd., SFL’s largest shareholder. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is subject to the negotiation and execution of final documentation, which will include customary closing conditions. The agreed sale price is approximately $17.5 million, and the transaction is expected to generate a book gain of approximately $1 million. The estimated net reduction in SFL’s distributable cash flow per quarter is limited to approximately $0.7 million.