 

ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement and Notice of Delinquency Relating to the Delayed Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting services and multimedia services in Asia and North America, today announced that on December 16, 2020, it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from November 3, 2020 to December 15, 2020, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until June 14, 2021, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the Company’s listed securities must be at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 14, 2021, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and June 14, 2021, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance within the compliance period.

In addition, on December 17, 2020, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq stating that, because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended July 31, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”), the Company is no longer in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Nasdaq letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares.

Nasdaq’s notification letter states that the Company has until February 16, 2021 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 20-F to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

