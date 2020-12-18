 

Enthusiast Gaming Provides Additional AGSM Details

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today provided additional details on its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”), to be held on January 20, 2021, at 9:00 AM eastern standard time.

The AGSM is being conducted as a virtual-only meeting in order to facilitate the safe and equal participation of all shareholders. Meeting materials including the Management Information Circular and voting instructions will be mailed to shareholders and made available on the Company’s SEDAR profile by December 30, 2020. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the AGSM.

Shareholders can access the meeting either virtually or via teleconference.

Virtual access - http://meetingconnectsales.adobeconnect.com/eglxagm
Dial-in access - Conference Dial-in Numbers: Toronto (+1) 416 764 8615 Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 396 8061 Conference ID: 26381317 Guest Code: 6302896 #

The Company intends to set the number of directors for election at the AGSM at seven. The Company entered into a nomination rights agreement with Blue Ant Media Solutions Inc. (“Blue Ant”) in connection with the acquisition of Omnia Media, Inc. in August 2020. The Company intends to include Robb Chase, a director of the Company and the Blue Ant nominee, on the slate of management nominees to the Board of Directors for election at the AGSM. In connection with the nomination of Robb Chase and the setting of the number of directors for election at seven, Steve Maida has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors. All other existing directors of the Company will be included as management nominees to the Board of Directors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

