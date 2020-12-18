 

Revival Gold Files NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces the SEDAR filing of an independent technical report (the “Report”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) supporting the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Company’s Beartrack-Arnett (“Beartrack-Arnett”) phase one heap leach gold project located in Idaho, USA. The results of the PEA were reported in the Company’s news release dated November 17th, 2020 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the report is November 17th, 2020.

Beartrack-Arnett Phase One Heap Leach Gold Project - PEA Highlights*

  • Production of 72,000 ounces of gold per year for a total of 506,000 ounces of gold over an initial seven-year mine life;
  • Pre-production capital of $100 million and life-of-mine (“LOM”) sustaining capital of $61 million;
  • Total cash cost of $809 per ounce and all in sustaining cost of $1,057 per ounce of gold;
  • After-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate (“NPV5%”) of $88 million and after-tax IRR of 25% at $1,550 per ounce gold increasing to a $211 million NPV5% and 49% IRR at $1,950 per ounce gold;
  • After-tax payback period of 3.0 years;
  • Lower technical and execution risk of a brownfields project with existing infrastructure and recent history as the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho; and,
  • Excellent additional exploration potential as demonstrated by this season’s drill results and with over 10km of favorable geological structure to explore.

* All amounts shown are in United States dollars and metric units of measurement unless otherwise stated.

The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The full Report prepared by Wood plc of Oakville, Canada and Boise, Idaho and dated December 18th, 2020 entitled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack Arnett Gold Project Lemhi County, Idaho, USA – NI 43-101 Technical Report”, to be found on the Company’s website at www.revival-gold.com and on SEDAR under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

