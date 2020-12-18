FibroGen Provides Regulatory Update on Roxadustat

The FDA is close to finalizing its review of the NDA and FibroGen is submitting additional analyses of existing roxadustat clinical data, which require an extension of the original PDUFA date.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period of the New Drug Application (NDA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by three months. The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is March 20, 2021.

“FibroGen is working closely with the FDA, in collaboration with our partner, AstraZeneca, to support the final review of the new drug application for roxadustat,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “There is significant unmet medical need for the treatment of anemia of CKD, and we are committed to bringing roxadustat to patients in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Roxadustat, an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, is the first HIF-PH inhibitor accepted by the FDA for review for the treatment of anemia of CKD. The NDA for roxadustat is based on positive results from a global Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients.

About Anemia of CKD

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure or end stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. CKD is estimated to occur in approximately 10-12% of adults worldwide and is predicted to become the fifth most common cause of premature death globally by 2040.

Anemia, a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, is a common early complication of CKD, affecting approximately 20% of CKD patients. Anemia of CKD is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications, and death, and can also cause significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and reduced quality of life. Blood transfusions are used for treating severe anemia, however, they may reduce a patient’s opportunity for kidney transplant and can increase the risk of infection and/or complications such as heart failure and allergic reactions.