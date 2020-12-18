Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer

ORGOVYX demonstrated a 96.7% response rate in testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in the Phase 3 HERO study

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ORGOVYX (relugolix) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. ORGOVYX, which was granted Priority Review by the FDA, is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for men with advanced prostate cancer. The approval is based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 HERO study of ORGOVYX in men with advanced prostate cancer. ORGOVYX is expected to be available in January 2021.

“I am enormously pleased by the approval of ORGOVYX and believe it has the potential to usher in a new standard of care for men with prostate cancer requiring androgen deprivation therapy,” said Neal Shore, M.D., medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and HERO program steering committee member. “For the first time, we now have a once-daily oral treatment that effectively and rapidly suppresses testosterone, with a safety analysis showing a lower incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide injections, the current standard of care, as evaluated in the Phase 3 HERO study. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of oral treatments as men with prostate cancer continue to experience difficulties and risks traveling to receive injections.”

“Prostate cancer is a very personal journey, but a universal truth is that those of us living with this disease want better treatments and options. That is why the approval of ORGOVYX is such an exciting milestone that brings a long-awaited oral treatment option to men with advanced prostate cancer,” said Thomas Farrington, president and founder of the Prostate Health Education Network. “It is so important for men to speak with their doctor and explore what treatment is right for them as they focus on their overall health.”