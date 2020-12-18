 

Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 22:49  |  25   |   |   
  • ORGOVYX demonstrated a 96.7% response rate in testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in the Phase 3 HERO study
  • Conference call and webcast to be held on December 21 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ORGOVYX (relugolix) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. ORGOVYX, which was granted Priority Review by the FDA, is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for men with advanced prostate cancer. The approval is based on efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 HERO study of ORGOVYX in men with advanced prostate cancer. ORGOVYX is expected to be available in January 2021.

Multimedia components are available with this press release here.

“I am enormously pleased by the approval of ORGOVYX and believe it has the potential to usher in a new standard of care for men with prostate cancer requiring androgen deprivation therapy,” said Neal Shore, M.D., medical director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and HERO program steering committee member. “For the first time, we now have a once-daily oral treatment that effectively and rapidly suppresses testosterone, with a safety analysis showing a lower incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events compared to leuprolide injections, the current standard of care, as evaluated in the Phase 3 HERO study. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of oral treatments as men with prostate cancer continue to experience difficulties and risks traveling to receive injections.”

“Prostate cancer is a very personal journey, but a universal truth is that those of us living with this disease want better treatments and options. That is why the approval of ORGOVYX is such an exciting milestone that brings a long-awaited oral treatment option to men with advanced prostate cancer,” said Thomas Farrington, president and founder of the Prostate Health Education Network. “It is so important for men to speak with their doctor and explore what treatment is right for them as they focus on their overall health.”

Seite 1 von 7


Myovant Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer ORGOVYX demonstrated a 96.7% response rate in testosterone suppression to castrate levels (< 50 ng/dL) through 48 weeks in the Phase 3 HERO studyConference call and webcast to be held on December 21 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Marks Milestone, Produces Mixed REE Concentrate at Utah Mill
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH
Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08
23.11.20
Myovant Sciences to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:39 Uhr
28
Myovant Sciences Kauf 01.04.2020