Novartis receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for inclisiran

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. The complete response letter is due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions

No onsite inspection was conducted of the single third-party facility in question. If a facility inspection is needed, FDA will define an approach once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors

Novartis will work with FDA and the third-party manufacturing facility in Europe to complete the inclisiran review, to bring this potential first-in-class siRNA to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible

Basel, December 18, 2020 — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug application (NDA) for inclisiran, a potential treatment for hyperlipidemia in adults who have elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a statin therapy. The FDA stated that the agency cannot approve the NDA by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of December 23, 2020, due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions. The conditions will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10 business days. The third-party facility is responsible for drug product manufacturing. Satisfactory resolution of the unresolved facility inspection-related conditions is required before the Novartis NDA may be approved. No onsite inspection was conducted. If it is determined that a facility inspection is needed to approve the application, the FDA will define an approach for scheduling once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors.

“Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory submission for inclisiran, which includes a robust body of evidence related to efficacy and safety. We look forward to meeting with the FDA and our third-party manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next steps,” said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “We are committed to bringing this potential first-in-class small interfering RNA cholesterol-lowering treatment to patients as soon as possible.”