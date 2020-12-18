 

Novartis receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for inclisiran

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 22:50  |  48   |   |   
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. The complete response letter is due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions
  • No onsite inspection was conducted of the single third-party facility in question. If a facility inspection is needed, FDA will define an approach once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors
  • Novartis will work with FDA and the third-party manufacturing facility in Europe to complete the inclisiran review, to bring this potential first-in-class siRNA to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible

Basel, December 18, 2020 — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the new drug application (NDA) for inclisiran, a potential treatment for hyperlipidemia in adults who have elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while being on a maximum tolerated dose of a statin therapy. The FDA stated that the agency cannot approve the NDA by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of December 23, 2020, due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions. The conditions will be conveyed to the European manufacturing facility within 10 business days. The third-party facility is responsible for drug product manufacturing. Satisfactory resolution of the unresolved facility inspection-related conditions is required before the Novartis NDA may be approved. No onsite inspection was conducted. If it is determined that a facility inspection is needed to approve the application, the FDA will define an approach for scheduling once safe travel may resume based on public health need and other factors.

“Novartis is confident in the quality of the regulatory submission for inclisiran, which includes a robust body of evidence related to efficacy and safety. We look forward to meeting with the FDA and our third-party manufacturing partner to discuss the feedback received and next steps,” said John Tsai, Head Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “We are committed to bringing this potential first-in-class small interfering RNA cholesterol-lowering treatment to patients as soon as possible.”

Seite 1 von 4


Novartis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for inclisiran The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not raised any concerns related to the efficacy or safety of inclisiran. The complete response letter is due to unresolved facility inspection-related conditions No onsite inspection was conducted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Marks Milestone, Produces Mixed REE Concentrate at Utah Mill
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH
Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI schliesst unter Tageshoch höher
17.12.20
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Biosimilar Hyrimoz
16.12.20
Novartis announces positive FDA Advisory Committee recommendation for use of Entresto to treat patients with HFpEF
15.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger bleiben überwiegend zuversichtlich
15.12.20
Aktien Europa: Gewinne - Anleger bleiben optimistisch
15.12.20
Novartis reports positive topline results from second Phase III trial of Beovu in patients with diabetic macular edema
14.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Brexit-Deal besteht
14.12.20
Aktien Europa: Neue Brexit-Hoffnungen stützen die Börsen
14.12.20
Novartis verfehlt in Corona-Studie mit Ruxolitinib gesteckte Ziele
14.12.20
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
638
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%
25.11.20
225
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern