Endo to Participate at J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that members of management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A live webcast and audio archive for the event will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.