 

Wells Fargo Agrees to Sell Private Student Loan Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 23:15  |  59   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today it has entered into an agreement to sell its private student loan portfolio to investors, with Firstmark, a division of Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), assuming responsibility for servicing the portfolio upon the sale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005687/en/

External view of a Wells Fargo building with a glass front and individuals walking by on the sidewalk. (Photo: Business Wire)

External view of a Wells Fargo building with a glass front and individuals walking by on the sidewalk. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wells Fargo notified customers in September of its intention to exit the private student loan business. The company will continue to accept new student loan applications from existing private student loan customers until January 28, 2021.

As of September 30, 2020, the principal balance of the private student loan portfolio was $10.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel, to Wells Fargo in connection with the transaction.

More information is available for Wells Fargo student loan customers here.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

WF-CF

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Agrees to Sell Private Student Loan Portfolio Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today it has entered into an agreement to sell its private student loan portfolio to investors, with Firstmark, a division of Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), assuming responsibility for servicing the portfolio upon …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in South Dakota
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex ...
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ ...
Tenet to Sell Urgent Care Platform to FastMed
Spotify to Launch in South Korea in the First Half of 2021
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
18:00 Uhr
Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader
15.12.20
Wells Fargo: Investor Optimism Gains Steam in Fourth Quarter
15.12.20
Wann der CEO von Wells Fargo erwartet, dass die Bank zu der normalen Dividende zurückkehrt
11.12.20
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
10.12.20
Wells Fargo Study Finds Senior Isolation and Loneliness a Growing Concern as Pandemic Continues
10.12.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Aktien für die nächsten 10 Jahre
09.12.20
Bill.com and Wells Fargo Introduce Bill Manager to Help Businesses Pay and Get Paid with Increased Simplicity, Visibility and Control
08.12.20
Wells Fargo Investment Institute Releases ‘2021 Outlook: Forging a Path Forward’
08.12.20
As COVID-19 Cases Rise and Restrictions Loom, Small Business Owners See Long Road to Recovery

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen