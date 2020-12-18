The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Make Yearly Distribution Announcements

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE), The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) and The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors declared the distributions set forth below. CEE’s and GF’s total distributions will be paid in stock except that any stockholder of record as of December 30, 2020 may elect to receive such distribution in cash.

Details for each Fund’s 2020 yearly December distributions are as follows: