 

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Make Yearly Distribution Announcements

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CEE), The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) and The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EEA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its Board of Directors declared the distributions set forth below. CEE’s and GF’s total distributions will be paid in stock except that any stockholder of record as of December 30, 2020 may elect to receive such distribution in cash.

Details for each Fund’s 2020 yearly December distributions are as follows:

Declaration- 12/18/2020

Ex-Date- 12/29/2020

Record- 12/30/2020

Payable- 1/28/2021

 

Ticker

 

 

Net
Investment

 

 

Short-Term

 

 

Long-Term

 

 

Total

 

 

 

Income
per Share

 

 

Capital Gains
per Share

 

 

Capital Gains
per Share

 

 

Distribution
per Share

 

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.

CEE

 

 

$0.9188

 

 

$0.0000

