 

Granite REIT Issues Notice of Redemption of 3.788% Senior Debentures Due 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership (“Granite LP”) will redeem in full the outstanding C$250 million aggregate principal amount of Granite LP’s 3.788% Series 2 Senior Debentures due 2021 (the “2021 Debentures”). A notice of redemption has been delivered to the registered holder of the 2021 Debentures for a redemption on January 4, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The 2021 Debentures will be redeemed on the Redemption Date for a redemption price that is equal to the greater of (i) the Canada Yield Price calculated under the trust indenture governing the 2021 Debentures and (ii) the principal amount of the 2021 Debentures, together in each case with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Canada Yield Price is a price determined in accordance with the trust indenture based on a specified Government of Canada Yield plus 46 basis points.

The following sets out the relevant yields and the redemption price per $1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Debentures:

     

Government of Canada Yield:

   

0.165%

Premium:

   

0.460%

Redemption yield:

   

0.625%

     

 

   

 

Canada Yield Price:

   

$

1,015.850

Accrued and unpaid interest to January 4, 2021:

   

$

18.992

Total Redemption Price:

   

$

1,034.842

     

ABOUT GRANITE

