 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CD Projekt S.A. – OTGLY, OTGLF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) resulting from allegations that CD Projekt may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that “Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title.” The Market Insider report also quoted the Company’s co-CEO stating during an analyst call that “[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game,” and “[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles.”

On this news, the Company’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $3.49 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $18.50 per ADS on December 18, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of CD Projekt shareholders. If you purchased securities of CD Projekt please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2010.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

