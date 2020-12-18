CF Energy Announces Stock Option and Stock Award Grants

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) announces the granting of share options (the “Options”) pursuant to the stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan”) and shares (the “Award Shares”) pursuant to the employee stock award plan (the “Employee Stock Award Plan”) of the Company. Both plans were most recently approved by shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) at the Company’s annual general meeting of the Shareholders held on October 29, 2020, and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Options and Award Shares granted are in recognition of the grantees’ past contributions to the Group and to encourage share ownership by and the retention of employees of the Company.

Stock Option Plan

The Company has granted Options to directors, members of management and a consultant of the Company and its subsidiaries to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,350,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company. All the Options are exercisable at a price of CAD0.60 per Common Share, which is higher than the closing price of the Company’s shares of CAD0.44 on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 17, 2020, being the last trading day immediately preceding the grant date of December 18, 2020 (the “Grant Date”). The Options granted vested immediately on the Grant Date and are exercisable for a period of three (3) years from the Grant Date. Of the 1,350,000 Options, 500,000 Options were granted to directors of the Company.

Employee Stock Award Plan

On the Grant Date, the Company has also awarded an aggregate of 2,090,000 Award Shares to seventeen members of management of the Group, including officers and certain directors of the Company under the Employee Stock Award Plan in recognition of each individual awardee’s respective past performance, potential for development, and shortfall between their salary with the Group as compared to salaries offered by certain competitors of the Group. All Award Shares are granted at the price of CAD0.43 per Common Share, which was the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the Grant Date. Of the 2,090,000 Award Shares, 550,000 of the Award Shares were awarded to officers and directors of the Company.