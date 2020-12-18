Prairie Provident Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held today, the six nominees set out in the Company's information circular dated November 6, 2020 were elected as directors. Detailed voting results on the election of each nominee are set out below.



Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Patrick McDonald (Chair) 62,708,704 99 643,090 1 Derek Petrie 62,710,819 99 640,975 1 William Roach 62,707,617 99 644,177 1 Ajay Sabherwal 62,630,604 99 721,190 1 Tony van Winkoop 62,671,270 99 680,524 1 Rob Wonnacott 62,705,685 99 646,109 1

