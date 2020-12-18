 

CF Energy 3Q 2020 Results Investor Conference Call

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”), is pleased to announce the investor conference call on the results of the Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call”) as follows:

Teleconference

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Time: 8:00 pm (EST)
Topic: CF Energy Corp. 3Q 2020 Investor Conference Call
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7617421257?pwd=ZGtGL0d4bjVKeVFQTmNlZ3J6THlOQ ...
Meeting ID: 761-742-1257
Passcode: E4GfTu

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly, Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

Mike Liu
VP Capital Market
mike.liu@changfengenergy.cn

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

