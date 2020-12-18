 

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Special Meeting

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (“AFCC” or the “Company”) is announcing today that it has called a special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) expects to present a special resolution to shareholders for their consideration and approval to authorize a reduction of the stated capital of AFCC’s common shares (the “Shares”) pursuant to subsection 38(1) of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Stated Capital Reduction”). AFCC believes that the reduction of stated capital will benefit the Company by providing more flexibility in managing the Company’s capital structure. Further details regarding the Stated Capital Resolution will be contained in a management information circular which will be mailed to the Company’s shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

In connection with and subject to shareholder approval of the Stated Capital Reduction and the fulfilment of other conditions, the Board has authorized management to finalize the terms and conditions for a proposed substantial issuer bid (the “SIB”) following the Meeting whereby the Company would return a portion of its excess cash to shareholders. AFCC currently anticipates that, pursuant to the SIB, the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $12,375,000 in value of its Shares by way of a modified Dutch auction with a proposed price range of not less than $1.60 per Share and not more than $1.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share within that range). The SIB, including its terms and conditions, remains subject to final approval by the Board. It is anticipated that the SIB will be initiated shortly after the Meeting to the extent the Stated Capital Reduction is approved by shareholders.

AA Capital LP, the general partner of which is controlled by Mr. Kuldeep Billan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has indicated to the Company that it intends to vote its 4,333,333 Shares in favour of the special resolution to approve the Stated Capital Reduction at the Meeting.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Company’s Shares. The SIB referred to in this news release has not yet commenced and has not been formally approved by the Board. The solicitation and the offer to buy the Shares will only be made pursuant to a separate issuer bid circular which will contain full details of the SIB, be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and mailed to the Company’s shareholders.

