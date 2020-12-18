BlackRock Canada Announces Unitholder Votes in Favour of Change to Investment Restrictions of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) and manager of the iShares Gold Bullion ETF (“CGL”) and iShares Silver Bullion ETF (“SVR”, and together with CGL, the “iShares Funds”), is pleased to announce that, at special meetings held today, unitholders of each iShares Fund approved the proposed changes to certain investment restrictions of each iShares Fund and certain related matters which were previously announced on November 6, 2020 (the “Proposals”).



Given that all necessary approvals have been obtained to implement the Proposals, effective immediately, the following investment restrictions of each iShares Fund are changed as set out below: