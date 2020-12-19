 

Independence Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) (the "Company") wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain consultants and employees to purchase up to 550,000 common shares under the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on December 18, 2020, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of Independence Gold Corp.

“Randy Turner”

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence’s public filings under Independence Gold Corp.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:
Telephone: 604-687-3959
Facsimile: 604-687-1448
E-Mail: info@ingold.ca


