Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Distribution of Non-Convertible Notes

The Notes bear interest at 12% per annum, payable monthly in arrears, and have a one-year term which is extendible by Hampton for 90 days with 10 days’ notice prior to end of the term. Hampton has the right to redeem the Notes at any time within the 1 Year term.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“ Hampton ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce that it has issued $2,000,000 principal amount of non-convertible promissory notes (the “ Notes ") which were placed by Hampton’s agent, Terra Cotta Investment Counsel Inc. The issuance is part of a larger distribution of up to $5 million of Notes (the “ Offering ”).

The net proceeds of the Offering may be used to enhance the regulatory capital and fund strategic margin lending capabilities of the Corporation’s wholly-owned Investment Dealer subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited, targeted acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes of the Corporation and/or Hampton Securities Limited.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.