Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces $3.05 Million Seismic Data Licensing Sale and Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

The sale announced today is a transaction-based seismic data licensing sale. The licensed data is spread throughout the Deep Basin region of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Transaction-based sales are a significant part of Pulse’s revenue this year, as traditional sales are low due to reduced capital spending among Pulse’s customers.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a $3.05 million seismic data licensing agreement, resulting in total seismic data library sales of $5.0 million to date for the fourth quarter of 2020, and year-to-date seismic data library sales of approximately $10.9 million. Additionally, the Company reports that it has amended and restated its senior credit facility effective December 18, 2020 (the “Restated Credit Agreement”).

Pulse’s low-cost structure enables the Company to generate shareholder free cash flow even with lower data library sales revenue. The focus in 2020 has been to use excess cash for debt reduction and this will continue into 2021. The Company has been able to reduce debt by $3.5 million in 2020 and, thanks to this and other sales, anticipates making additional lump-sum payments on the revolving credit facility early in the new year.



The simplified Restated Credit Agreement consists of a $25.0 million revolving credit facility. Prior to the amendment and restatement, the credit facilities were comprised of a $30.0 million revolving credit facility and a $15.0 million term facility with a $40.0 million accordion feature. At the amendment date the balances owing were $5.9 million on the revolving facility and $12.4 million on the term facility. The balance of the term facility has been repaid with proceeds from the revolving facility and cancelled. As of today, the balance drawn on the revolving credit facility is $18.3 million, leaving $6.7 million available.

As part of the new arrangement, the agreement has also been extended an additional year, from January 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023. The covenants and other terms and conditions under the Restated Credit Agreement were substantially carried over from the existing credit agreement. The complete Restated Credit Agreement will be available at www.sedar.com shortly.

In June of this year, Pulse proactively negotiated financial covenant amendments to its senior credit facility for a one-year modification period, to gain additional flexibility as it dealt with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in commodity prices that affected its business. To date, the Company has not needed to rely on these amendments. The amendments apply to the Restated Credit Agreement, with additional adjustments to certain ratios that are consistent with the new, all-revolver structure.