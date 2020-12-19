National Research Council of Science & Technology and Elsevier sign pilot agreement to support open access publishing alongside continued research access in South Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST) and Elsevier, a global research publishing and information analytics provider, today announced a new three-year agreement that will provide South Korean researchers access to global academic research and offer them Open Access (OA) publishing options from January 1, 2021.

The agreement provides 25 government-funded research institutes (GRIs) across South Korea under the administration of NST access to ScienceDirect, Elsevier's world-leading platform that brings together scientific knowledge and peer-reviewed research with more than 16 million articles from the company's 2,500 journals. It also enables South Korean researchers to publish their research open access.

Sun-Hwa Hahn, Acting Chairperson, NST, said: "The first OA transformative agreement with Elsevier marks a progressive step towards unrestricted access to South Korean academic research outputs to be read and re-used by the global academic community. This opportunity will encourage our researchers to proliferate their scientific output around the world. In line with the global trend of Open Science and the sharing of research data, NST will endeavour to accelerate the transition to open access."

Gino Ussi, Executive Vice President, Elsevier, said: "We are delighted to build on our strategic relationship with the NST with a new agreement to support the priorities of the South Korean research community. Our collaborative and flexible approach means we can continue to provide researchers full access to our vast portfolio of academic research as well as providing options for them to publish open access, amplifying the work of South Korean scientists globally."

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. Our agreement that supports NST's OA goals is another example of the many tailored pilot or transformative agreements we've similarly established with other universities and consortia around the world, supporting OA. Each of these agreements are tailored to the specific needs of our partners, ranging from reading and publishing services, to broader areas such as reproducibility, transparency and collaboration in research. Our aim is to test and learn, to better understand how we can support all our customers' differing needs.