 

Wells Fargo Comments on Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.12.2020, 00:12  |  33   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today commented on the Federal Reserve’s stress test results.

In light of the impact on the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve required the nation’s largest banks, including Wells Fargo, to update and resubmit their capital plans in November 2020. The Federal Reserve released their stress test results today.

“Today’s stress test results continue to demonstrate Wells Fargo’s strong capital position and the benefits of our diverse franchise and sound financial risk management practices,” said CEO Charlie Scharf. “We remain committed to supporting our customers, employees, and communities during this challenging time, and we will continue to take appropriate measures to maintain strong capital and liquidity levels.”

In addition to announcing Wells Fargo’s stress test results, the Federal Reserve today announced that it has extended, until March 31, 2021, the deadline for the Federal Reserve to provide notice of whether Wells Fargo’s stress capital buffer requirement will be recalculated. In addition, the Federal Reserve is revising the capital distribution authorization requirements it announced on September 30, 2020. Specifically, as long as Wells Fargo does not increase the amount of its common stock dividends, the Federal Reserve has authorized Wells Fargo, for the first quarter of 2021, to:

  • pay common stock dividends and make share repurchases that, in the aggregate, do not exceed an amount equal to the average of the firm’s net income for the four preceding calendar quarters;
  • make share repurchases that equal the amount of share issuances related to expensed employee compensation; and
  • redeem and make scheduled payments on additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital instruments.

“Returning capital to shareholders remains a priority for Wells Fargo,” said Scharf. “While we expect to have modest capital distribution capacity in the first quarter, we continue to have significant excess capital above regulatory requirements.”

The company will provide additional information on its capital distribution plans during its fourth quarter earnings call on January 15, 2021.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future regulatory capital levels and possible future capital actions, including common stock dividends and common share repurchases. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them. Actual capital levels and capital actions may vary materially from expectations due to a number of factors, including those described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. The amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements (including under Basel capital standards), common stock issuance requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company’s Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

News Release Category: WF-CF

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Comments on Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today commented on the Federal Reserve’s stress test results. In light of the impact on the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve required the nation’s largest banks, including Wells Fargo, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in South Dakota
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex ...
Katapult to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With FinServ Acquisition Corp.
Tenet to Sell Urgent Care Platform to FastMed
Spotify to Launch in South Korea in the First Half of 2021
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Wells Fargo Agrees to Sell Private Student Loan Portfolio
18.12.20
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
18.12.20
Michelle Moore Named Wells Fargo Digital Platform Leader
15.12.20
Wells Fargo: Investor Optimism Gains Steam in Fourth Quarter
15.12.20
Wann der CEO von Wells Fargo erwartet, dass die Bank zu der normalen Dividende zurückkehrt
11.12.20
Den Zyklus von Bankaktien verstehen
10.12.20
Wells Fargo Study Finds Senior Isolation and Loneliness a Growing Concern as Pandemic Continues
10.12.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Aktien für die nächsten 10 Jahre
09.12.20
Bill.com and Wells Fargo Introduce Bill Manager to Help Businesses Pay and Get Paid with Increased Simplicity, Visibility and Control
08.12.20
Wells Fargo Investment Institute Releases ‘2021 Outlook: Forging a Path Forward’

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen