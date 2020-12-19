 

Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Questions Self-Serving Dissident’s Strategic Plan and Nominee Slate

Mason Graphite Further Addresses the Dissident’s Cherry-Picked Disclosure to Shareholders

  • Al-Tamimi once again intentionally misleads shareholders as he purposely only selects statements out of context from Glass Lewis’ report that work to his advantage and disregards key points made by the proxy advisor which validate Management’s consistent and truthful approach with shareholders.
  • Do not be misled: The report which Al-Tamimi cites recommends only one of his dissident nominees who is not already being nominated by Management as Al-Tamimi’s other proposed non-Management nominees are underqualified.
  • To ensure Al-Tamimi is not given the opportunity to take control of your Company without paying shareholders a premium, vote FOR Management’s Nominees using only the Management proxy. Contact Laurel Hill at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is unfortunate that Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite", the “Company" or “MGI”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) continues to be forced to correct dissident Al-Tamimi’s dishonest tactics to ensure shareholders have the complete facts to make an informed decision.

While Mason Graphite is stewarding the Company in the best interests of all shareholders, Al-Tamimi, in a self-interested effort to fool Mason Graphite shareholders, issued a press release on December 18, 2020 that wilfully cherry-picked certain sections of a report from Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) while also disregarding the key overall messages of the report: Al-Tamimi’s strategic plan is “nebulous”, his slate is over-represented, only one (1) dissident nominee who is not already being nominated by Management is supportable, and he proposes a questionable CEO.

Glass Lewis agrees with Mason Graphite as follows:

AL-TAMIMI LACKS ANY SEMBLANCE OF STRATEGIC DIRECTION

Glass Lewis expresses this very clearly in their view that “the Dissident’s plan is nebulous and makes no effort to describe the fundamental tenets of a plan which has purportedly been formulated for nearly a year.” Furthermore, Glass Lewis continued on as set out below:

“…we are concerned the Dissident, armed with the opportunity to publicly articulate his own strategic vision, is either unable or unwilling to provide investors greater insight into the very plan which would be expected to improve MGI’s performance… This omission is especially questionable, given the degree of Board and executive change contemplated (by Mr. Tamimi).”

