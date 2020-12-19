 

VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Vectors Equity ETFs

VanEck announced today the following 2020 annual distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors equity exchange-traded funds.

Ex-Date: December 21, 2020

 

Record Date: December 22, 2020

 

Payable Date: December 28, 2020

Natural Resources ETFs

Ticker

Income

Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs

Short-Term

Capital Gain

Long-Term

Capital Gain

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

MOO

$0.8564

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

GDX

$0.1899

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

GDXJ

$0.8554

67%

None

None

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF

SMOG

$0.0918

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF

HAP

$0.9444

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF

CRAK

$0.6600

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

OIH

$1.8911

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

REMX

$0.5348

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF

SLX

$0.8333

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF

FRAK

$1.2069

1%

None

None

VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

$1.0964

4%

None

None

Industry ETFs

Ticker

Income

Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs

Short-Term

Capital Gain

Long-Term

Capital Gain

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

BBH

$0.6079

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF

EVX

$0.3906

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF

BJK

$0.2222

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF

RTH

$1.0027

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

SMH

$1.5022

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF

ESPO

$0.0849

94%

None

None

Country/Regional ETFs

Ticker

Income

Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs

Short-Term

Capital Gain

Long-Term

Capital Gain

VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF

AFK

$0.7960

17%

None

None

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF

BRF

$0.3529

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF

GLCN

$0.0682

None

$1.2432

$4.7195

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF

CNXT

$0.0038

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF

EGPT

$0.6250

8%

None

None

VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF

GLIN

$0.0783

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF

IDX

$0.3429

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF

ISRA

$0.0763

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

RSX

$0.7988

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF

RSXJ

$1.5849

25%

None

None

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

VNM

$0.0700

None

None

None

Strategic Equity ETFs

Ticker

Income

Approximate %

of Income

from PFICs

Short-Term

Capital Gain

Long-Term

Capital Gain

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF

GOAT

$0.4286

None

$0.2798

$0.3204

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF

MOTI

$0.7200

None

None

None

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

MOAT

$0.9021

None

None

None

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) Income: Several VanEck Vectors ETFs may make investments in non-U.S. corporations classified as “passive foreign investment companies”. Generally speaking, PFICs are non-U.S. corporations having 50% or more of their assets invested in cash or securities, or having 75% or more of their gross income originating from passive sources, including but not limited to interest, dividends and rents. In other words, these foreign companies primarily derive their revenue streams from investments (rather than operations). Please refer to your VanEck Vectors ETF’s Statement of Additional Information (SAI) for further information on PFICs.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $64.0 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor
666 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10017
800.826.2333



Disclaimer

