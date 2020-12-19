 

ExGen Files NI 43-101 Report for the Empire Mine Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that, further to its October 28, 2020 news release, ExGen is pleased to announce the SEDAR filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) dated November 25, 2020 ‎for the Empire Mine project, in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine Project”). The Technical Report was prepared by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC (“HRC”) and is titled “National Instrument 43-101: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Empire Mine Project, Custer County, Idaho USA”. The Technical Report has an effective date of October 30, 2020 and supports the disclosure made by ExGen in its October 28, 2020 news release announcing the updated resource at the Empire Mine Project. The Technical Report is available under ExGen’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by HRC independent Qualified Persons Jeff Choquette, P.E., J. J. Brown, SME-RM, and Richard A. Schwering, P.G., SME-RM.

About ExGen Resources Inc.
ExGen, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


