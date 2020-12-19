ExGen Files NI 43-101 Report for the Empire Mine Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that, further to its October 28, 2020 news release, ExGen is pleased to announce the SEDAR filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the “Technical Report”) dated November 25, 2020 ‎for the Empire Mine project, in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine Project”). The Technical Report was prepared by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC (“HRC”) and is titled “National Instrument 43-101: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Empire Mine Project, Custer County, Idaho USA”. The Technical Report has an effective date of October 30, 2020 and supports the disclosure made by ExGen in its October 28, 2020 news release announcing the updated resource at the Empire Mine Project. The Technical Report is available under ExGen’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by HRC independent Qualified Persons Jeff Choquette, P.E., J. J. Brown, SME-RM, and Richard A. Schwering, P.G., SME-RM.