 

Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Granting of Options

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:QNC) Quantum  Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC"), has granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 3,900,000 common shares to Quantum's directors and three consultants. The exercise price of the options is $0.05 per share. The options vest immediately and will expire in three years. The options were granted under Quantum's stock option plan.

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

The corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marc Rousseau
mrousseau@lvrcapital.ca 

 


