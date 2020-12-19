 

Intellitronix Achieves Highest Single Week of Sales in the Company’s History Shipping Over $250,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.12.2020, 00:25  |  14   |   |   

﻿Intellitronix breaks a new historical sales record during December 2020, shipping the highest single week of product sales.

EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, announced today that the company beat it’s previous records shipping product valued at over a quarter of a million dollars in one week alone for week ending December 18, 2020.

“On the heels of Intellitronix Q3 record breaking sales, the company is thrilled to have set a new high for the most product shipped ever in one single week, far surpassing any previous weekly achievement. We were ecstatic that we shipped $135,000 during the week ending December 12, 2020, so you can imagine how elated we are to ship out product valued over $250,000 this week,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Intellitronix has been working diligently to catch up on its backlog of sales orders. To accomplish the increase in products shipped, we accelerated printed circuit board (PCB) throughput with our new Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer and high speed Europlacer iineo+ SMT Component Placement System, which dramatically increased our printed circuit board (PCB) output. In addition, we added more people to our Production staff and sped up procurement of raw material components used in the production assembly process.”  

Mr. Spivak continues, “We want to give a special thanks to the Intellitronix team of dedicated professionals for helping to reach the company’s year-end goals in line with our strategic plan to grow the business and venture into new markets.”      

New endeavors at Intellitronix include the 4-IN-1 Energy Management Multifunctional System (EMMS) for OEM RV manufacturers with an innovative energy resource management system. The company continues its research and development efforts in robotics for the promotional industry utilizing artificial intelligence. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


US Lighting Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intellitronix Achieves Highest Single Week of Sales in the Company’s History Shipping Over $250,000 ﻿Intellitronix breaks a new historical sales record during December 2020, shipping the highest single week of product sales. EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Marks Milestone, Produces Mixed REE Concentrate at Utah Mill
Standard Lithium Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $34.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
DATA443 RELEASES STATEMENT ON FIREEYE AND SOLARWINDS HACK AND BREACH
Philips to Acquire BioTelemetry
Mowi ASA: Mowi Canada West
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
US Lighting Group is Officially an SEC Reporting Issuer